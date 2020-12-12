Six teens injured early Saturday morning in single car wreck on The Paseo

Six teens were injured early Saturday morning when a driver lost control of a car and hit a tree on The Paseo near east 58th street.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday police responded to the crash. The driver of a black Kia Rio5 heading south on The Paseo had lost control, crossed the median and northbound lanes and crashed into a tree, Kansas City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jacob Becchina in an email.

Eight teens were in the car, the email said. One passenger was critically injured, one was seriously injured and four received non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and one other passenger said they were uninjured.

No one was wearing a seat belt, police said.