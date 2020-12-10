2 motorcycle riders critically injured in collision with SUV on Ward Parkway in KC

Two riders on a motorcycle were critically injured Wednesday when a Subaru Outback pulled out in front of them while trying to cross Ward Parkway in Kansas City, according to a police spokesman.

The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. as a yellow Yamaha motorcycle was headed north on Ward Parkway, said Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a spokesman with the Kansas City Police Department.

As the motorcycle approached Summit Street, a silver Subaru Outback pulled out in front of the motorcycle to cross Ward Parkway. The driver of the motorcycle was unable to stop and struck the left front side of the Subaru, Becchina said.

The motorcyclists were thrown from the motorcycle. The driver suffered critical injuries while the passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Subaru was not injured.

