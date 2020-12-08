Certain AT&T callers in Kansas City won’t be able to reach 911, police said

AT&T land line customers with specific prefixes in Kansas City are unable to reach 911, Kansas City police said Tuesday.

Police said they were alerted to the problem by Mid-America Regional Council, which said that an AT&T central office isolation issue has affected wire line customers with 816-482-XXXX phone numbers.

Those AT&T customers with that specific prefix who need to reach Kansas City police in an emergency should dial the non-emergency number of 816-234-5111. Calling a number that is not 911 is not affected, the police department said in an email.

The problem has affected emergency call for police departments in Independence and North Kansas City.

Police officials said they would alert the public when the issue is resolved.