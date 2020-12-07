Mother of Daisy Coleman takes own life four months after daughter’s suicide

Four months after her daughter Daisy Coleman died by suicide, Melinda Coleman took her own life, according to social media posts by SafeBAE.

“We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBAE family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening,” SafeBAE posted to both Facebook and Instagram. “The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan, and Daisy was more than she could face on most days.”

SafeBAE (Safe Before Anyone Else), a national peer-to-peer group working to stop sexual assault among middle and high school students co-founded by Daisy Coleman, said Melinda Coleman was a gifted veterinarian, devoted mother and wife and talented body builder.

“More than anything, she loved and believed in her children,” SafeBAE said. “It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children.” Our hearts are forever with Logan & Charlie.”

The Peabody Award-winning 2016 Netflix documentary “Audrie & Daisy,” which took a look at teenage sexual assault, cyberbullying and suicide, explored what happened to Daisy Coleman and her family after she said she was sexually assaulted at age 14 by a fellow high school student in Maryville, Missouri.

The case vaulted her onto a national stage she never sought. Daisy Coleman used the spotlight to create necessary conversations across the country about teenage sexual assault and rape.

Daisy Coleman’s 19-year-old brother Tristan died in June 2018 while he was driving back to Missouri after helping her move to Colorado. Melinda Coleman, who was riding in the car, survived the one-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in western Kansas.

Coleman’s husband, Dr. Michael Wayne Coleman, died in an automobile crash in February 2007.

A GoFundMe fundraising page has been set up to help her family cover funeral expenses.

“There are no words for our sadness, only that if you are struggling with trauma or depression, you are not alone,” SafeBAE said in its posts. “There is always help and support available. We are with you.”

If you need help

▪ The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The free help is available in English and Spanish. 800-273-8255.

▪ The National Sexual Assault Hotline is free and confidential, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Live chat is available at Rain.org. 800-656-4673 (HOPE).

▪ SafeBAE — SafeBAE.org — is a student-led organization, co-founded by Daisy Coleman, working to end sexual assault among middle and high school students. It gives students tool to become activists and raise awareness about dating violence, sexual harassment and assault, Title IX rights and bystander intervention.