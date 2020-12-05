Kansas City Star Logo
Sunny and warmer-than-average weather to stick around Kansas City area

Sunny and warmer-than-average weather is expected to continue in the Kansas City area Saturday and into the work week.

“This afternoon we have lots of sunshine,” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Temperatures, Countee said, will hit 52 degrees Saturday even though normally “we should be in the low 40s” at this time of the year.

Warm temperatures will continue throughout the week with possible record high temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

