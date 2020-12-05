Sunny and warmer-than-average weather to stick around Kansas City area

Sunny and warmer-than-average weather is expected to continue in the Kansas City area Saturday and into the work week.

“This afternoon we have lots of sunshine,” said FOX4 meteorologist Alex Countee, who provides weather updates for The Star.

Temperatures, Countee said, will hit 52 degrees Saturday even though normally “we should be in the low 40s” at this time of the year.

Warm temperatures will continue throughout the week with possible record high temperatures in the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.