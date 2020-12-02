Raytown police searching for man, 80, believed to suffer from early stages of dementia

Raytown police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 80-year-old man who is believed to suffer from undiagnosed early stages of dementia.

Gerald Lee Hicks, of Raytown, was supposed to go to his son’s Lenexa home at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, but he has not been seen or heard from since Tuesday, according to police.

Relatives believe Hicks suffers from early stages of dementia, though he has not been diagnosed.

Hicks, who is white, stands at 5-foot-10, weighs 174 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police listed his vehicle as a silver 2012 Nissan Rogue with a Missouri license license of SN1J0E.

Anyone with information about Hicks’ whereabouts was asked to dial 911 or call the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.

