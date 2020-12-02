Kansas City Star Logo
Claycomo police searching for suspect after shooting leaves one person dead Wednesday

Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead early Wednesday in Claycomo.

Officers responded to the shooting about 2:20 a.m. near East Park Avenue and Randolph Road, according to the Claycomo Police Department. They confirmed one person was killed.

Police said they were searching for a suspect who was also wanted for an auto theft related to the shooting. He was described as being in his late teens or early 20s, police said.

The homicide investigation continued.

