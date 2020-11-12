Highway patrol investigating after fishermen find dead body in Jackson County lake

Two fishermen found a dead body in a Jackson County lake Thursday afternoon, police said.

Just after 4 p.m. deputies were called to the marina at Longview Lake after two fishermen found a body floating in the lake, said Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Andrew Bell.

“The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol are on scene, attempting to determine what happened and how long the body has been in the lake,” LaVanden Darks, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, said in an email.

It is unclear, Bell said, whether the death was accidental or foul play. Details on the age, gender or identity of the person were not immediately available.

The highway patrol is investigating the death and the body will be brought to the Jackson County medical examiner, he said.

