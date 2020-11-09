Olathe police ask for public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman

The Olathe Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

Angel Williams’ last known location was in the 1000 block of South Lennox Drive.

Williams is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds. She may be wearing a protective helmet, a neon pink jacket, jean shorts, and red and white leggings.

Police said she may be endangered due to medical conditions and a cognitive disability.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or 911.