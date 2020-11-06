Human remains found this week in Bates County are those of missing Missouri woman

Human remains found earlier this week in rural southwest Bates County have been identified as those of Nicole Shalee Mallatt, who was reported missing on Nov, 29, according to the Bates County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said it had received a call about 1:30 p.m. that an article of clothing that potentially had human remains on it had been found in a bean field.

Mallatt, 36, was last seen alive near her home in rural Butler on Nov. 26. The sheriff’s office said it had received the missing persons report on Nov. 29 and began investigating.

A week later, authorities in west-central Missouri issued an endangered person advisory for Mallatt.

The woman’s belongings, including her phone, backpack and shoes, were later found within 100 yards of her Bates County home, about 70 miles south of Kansas City.

This week detectives from the Bates County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control responded to the area where the remains were discovered.

A team of forensic anthropologists from Washburn University were summoned to assist. Additional remains were found and sent to the Bates County coroner for a forensic exam and possible identification.

Following an autopsy, it was confirmed on Friday that the remains are those of Mallatt.

Specialists from Washburn University will examine the remains to determine the cause of death, according to a statement posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

“We ask for prayers for the family and friends of Nicole Mallatt. Nicole leaves behind 4 children who lived with her in the home,” the statement said.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation remains ongoing.