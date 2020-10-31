KC police ask for help in search for missing man last seen Saturday afternoon

Kansas City police are asking for help in the search for Richard Holmes, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Holmes, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, is listed as missing and endangered, according to the Kansas City Police Department. He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near East 102nd Street and South Beacon Avenue. Holmes has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police said Holmes needs medical care and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.