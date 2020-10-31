Kansas City Star Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

KC police ask for help in search for missing man last seen Saturday afternoon

Kansas City police are asking for help in the search for Richard Holmes, who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Holmes, who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds, is listed as missing and endangered, according to the Kansas City Police Department. He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near East 102nd Street and South Beacon Avenue. Holmes has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police said Holmes needs medical care and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark
Cortlynn Stark covers breaking news as well as race and class issues for The Star. Cortlynn studied journalism and Spanish at Missouri State University.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service