Kansas City woman dies in single-car crash early Friday, just south of the Plaza

A 33-year-old Kansas City woman was killed early Friday in a single-car crash in the 5200 block of Ward Parkway. Police said the driver lost control of the car she was driving and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 33-year-old Kansas City woman was killed early Friday in a single-car crash in the 5200 block of Ward Parkway. Police said the driver lost control of the car she was driving and struck a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Google Maps

A 33-year-old woman was killed in a single-car wreck early Friday in the 5200 block of Ward Parkway, just south of Brush Creek Boulevard, according to Kansas City police.

The victim was identified as Brenda Knighten of Kansas City.

Officers responded to the crash at 4:35 a.m. According to initial reports, the driver was southbound on Ward Parkway when she apparently lost control of the Pontiac G6 she was driving.

The car left the roadway, veered off the curb towards the west and struck a tree. Emergency crews pronounced the woman dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported, police said.

It was the city’s 89th fatality reported so far this year. There were 61 vehicular deaths reported in Kansas City during the same period a year ago.

