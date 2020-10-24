Patrick and Donnie Sanders honored by family, friends at Saturday balloon release

A balloon release celebration to honor the memory of Donnie and Patrick Sanders led was held Saturday afternoon at Blue Hills Park in Kansas City. Donnie Sanders, 47, was shot and killed by a Kansas City police officer following an attempted traffic stop at 51st Street and Prospect Avenue in March. Patrick Sanders was shot and killed on October 15, at an east Kansas City apartment complex, marking the 150th homicide of the year. Friends and family released 100 blue and white balloons in honor of Donnie and 100 red and white balloons in honor of Patrick. rsugg@kcstar.com

More than 50 people attended a balloon release on Saturday afternoon honoring the lives of Donnie and Patrick Sanders, who were both shot and killed this year.

Patrick Sanders, known for his big heart, was fatally wounded in a shooting in the 10400 block of East 42nd Street. He had just turned 22. He was Kansas City’s 155th homicide victim this year, breaking the city’s previous record set in 2017.

His uncle, 47-year-old Donnie Sanders, was shot and killed in March by a Kansas City police officer following an attempted traffic stop at 51st Street and Prospect Avenue.

Saturday’s balloon release at Blue Hills Park was originally meant to unveil a monument to Donnie Sanders from Creative Innovative Entrepreneurs. That memorial was postponed after Patrick Sanders’ death on Oct. 15.

Shontae Hendricks, cousin to both Sanders, hugged Sheryl Ferguson —s peaking on behalf of Creative Innovative Entrepreneurs, which organized the event — as they spoke to media after the release.

“It hurts through it all,” Hendricks said. “Both of them were my family. I love them to death. I just want them to get justice, that’s all.”

Family and friends sang “Lean on me,” then sang “Happy birthday” to the elder Sanders, who would have turned 48 years old on Oct. 27. His death is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

They shared stories of Patrick Sanders and the smile he could put on anyone’s face. They asked people to support and love the family, and called for justice.

Then, the group released red, blue and white balloons: blue for Donnie Sanders and red for Patrick Sanders.

Ferguson asked the group to connect with the community to stop the hurt. After the event, she said the community needs to continue to build the unity that was demonstrated Saturday.

“We’ve had too many balloon releases and deaths over this year,” Ferguson said, founder of It’s Time 4 Justice.

The community turnout, she said, is “a show of love.”

“That’s something that we have lost in the season,” Ferguson said. “And I think we can teach others, teach politicians to actually work on showing how to get community and stop politicking.”

And when the group released the balloons, their voices rang out: “Justice for Donnie Sanders. Justice for Patrick Sanders.

“We love you Donnie. We love you Patrick.”