Kansas City police ask for help in search for missing man considered dangerous

Kansas City police are asking for help in the search for a man who escaped a hospital and is considered dangerous.

Joseph Roberts, 29, was being held for psychiatric evaluation at St. Luke Hospital Plaza near 44th Street and Wornall Road, according to the Kansas City Police Department. He is listed as missing and endangered.

Police said he should be considered dangerous.

Roberts has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs 350 pounds and is 6-foot-5. He was wearing a black hoodie, red shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person Section at 816-234-5136.

