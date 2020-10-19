Police release age of girl on life support following bicycle crash in Independence

A girl who collided with a truck while riding a bicycle over the weekend in Independence is on life support, police said Monday.

The 15-year-old was critically injured just after midnight Sunday as she crossed U.S. 24 at Noland Road on her bicycle, Sgt. Steven Boles, a spokesman for the Independence Police Department, said in a news release.

The girl was trying to cross U.S. 24 going south when the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck heading east on the highway, with a green light, saw her entering the eastbound lanes, Boles said.

“The driver was unsuccessful in his attempt to avoid the bicyclist,” Boles said in a release Monday. “The bicyclist collided with the side of his vehicle.”

Police have not released the name of the victim. Boles said neither the driver nor passenger in the truck were injured.