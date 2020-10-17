Kansas City Star Logo
1-year-old boy’s drowning in private Sedalia pond believed to be accident: MSHP

A 1-year-old boy drowned in a private pond in western Missouri on Thursday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The child left home and was found in the Sedalia pond just before noon Thursday. Despite life-saving measures, the child was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:45 p.m.

The initial investigation suggests the drowning was an accident, according to highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell.

