Motorcyclist killed in crash after losing control on Interstate 435 ramp, police say

A motorcyclist was killed on Saturday morning in a crash near Interstates 435 and 470, Kansas City police said.

Police said a silver and black Harley Davidson was heading west on I-470 to north I-435 around 11:30 a.m. when the driver began losing control on the ramp and crossed into a grassy median. When the driver returned to the ramp, a blue Toyota Highlander struck the motorcycle.

The motorcycle then struck the metal guardrail and concrete barrier before hitting the Toyota Highlander again.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were not injured.