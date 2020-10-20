The Kansas City Star hires new editor to oversee coverage of race and equity issues

Trey Williams is The Kansas City Star’s new Editor for Race and Equity Issues.

The Kansas City Star has hired Trey Williams to oversee its coverage of race and equity issues across the Kansas City area.

Williams, 29, is a native of Independence. He graduated from Truman High School and Northwest Missouri State University. He worked as a Star intern in the summer of 2013. Since then, he has worked as a business reporter in New York, covering Wall Street for MarketWatch, and in Los Angeles, covering Hollywood for The Wrap.

“I am honored to be able to take up such an important role with The Kansas City Star, one of the country’s most storied newspapers, and one that has given me a tremendous amount both personally and professionally. I am also amazed, having spent years away on both coasts, at the growth and evolution of this city, which I have continued to stump for in all my travels.

“We’re clearly in a time in this country where we need to confront, address and analyze the ways in which we talk about and interact with issues of race, gender, sexuality, and all of the things that make us a fascinating society. I’m looking forward to exploring those issues with the team at The Star, with the hope of coming to better understandings.”

Williams is the son of Mará Rose Williams, a veteran education reporter at The Star.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As the new editor for race and equity Issues, he will oversee half of The Star’s breaking news team in partnership with breaking news editor Ian Cummings.

“We’re thrilled to have Trey join our talented breaking news team and take on this important role as our editor for race and equity issues,” said Greg Farmer, The Star’s managing editor. “His passion for serving Kansas City readers comes from growing up here, loving this community and having a clear-eyed view of both the best and worst of us. He wants to make a difference here, and we’re excited to have him back home.”