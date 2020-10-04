Fire at senior facility in Raytown kills one resident, five others taken to hospital

A resident of a Raytown senior living facility died in a fire Saturday night.

The blaze was reported at 9:16 p.m. at Temple Heights Manor, 5420 Blue Ridge Cutoff.

When fire crews arrived, no flames were visible on the exterior of the building, but active fire was found in one apartment on the sixth floor, said Raytown Fire District Capt. Ty Helphrey.

The fire was extinguished and contained to the one apartment, though other units sustained smoke and water damage.

One resident was killed and five were transported for smoke inhalation or the exacerbation of medical conditions, Helphrey said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The cause remains under investigation.