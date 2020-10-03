Local
Amber Alert canceled for Kansas City area teen abducted at gunpoint, police say
Update 10:15 p.m.: The Amber Alert has been canceled.
An Amber Alert was issued for a 16-year-old abducted at gunpoint in Raytown, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was returned home later Saturday night.
Capt. Dyon Harper, spokesman for the Raytown Police Department, said detectives will be following up to see what happened.
The teenager weighs about 120 pounds, is 6 feet tall and has brown eyes. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, according to the highway patrol.
Three unknown men abducted him at a QuikTrip on Highway 350 in Raytown around 7:56 p.m. and headed east in a gray Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information should call 911 or the Raytown Police Department at 816-737-6020.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
