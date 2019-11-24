Police investigation underway after body is found on side of Kansas City highway

Police on Sunday said they were investigating the death of a man whose body was found by a driver along a Kansas City highway.

Officers responded shortly before 8 a.m. to check on reports of a body that had been found along the side of Interstate 435 near Bannister Road.

Arriving officers found the body along the the northbound lanes of I-435. Police were waiting for the medical examiner to determine the man’s cause of death.

