Traffic crash with multiple vehicles briefly closes eastbound I-70 east of downtown KC

A rollover crash involving multiple vehicles briefly closed eastbound Interstate 70 east of downtown Kansas City Thursday afternoon, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred about 1:45 p.m. near Van Brunt Boulevard, closing down the highway. Initially, the transportation department said it could take at least two hours before the highway is reopened. But about 2:45 p.m., the agency announced that all lanes had reopened.

The crash involve five vehicles, with one of them rolling over, said Capt. Tim Hernandez, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, he said.

The crash caused traffic to back up along eastbound I-70 beyond the Jackson Curve.

