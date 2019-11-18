Drivers of SUV and convertible injured in head-on crash on Metcalf in Overland Park

Two drivers were injured in a head-on collision Monday shortly after rush hour on Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Metcalf just south of 79th Street, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department.

The wreck involved a Chrysler Sebring and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The drivers were taken to a hospital. The extent of the drivers’ injuries was not available.

Metcalf was closed while police investigated the crash.

