A new library with restaurant and offices: Olathe announces downtown development plan

The city of Olathe plans to replace its current downtown library with a new one that will be part of a larger project including a restaurant and office space.

Lane4 Property Group is planning a five-story, 70,000-square-foot building east of Olathe City Hall on Santa Fe Street. City officials hope the site will be a community gathering space and help spur more development downtown.

The upcoming demolition of the 40-year-old existing library, at 201 E. Park St., has been controversial, especially as the city had not announced plans for a replacement and a developer proposed apartment complexes at the site.

After going into closed session on Tuesday, the Olathe City Council unanimously approved a pre-development agreement with Lane4. City spokesman Tim Danneberg said the project will still need to go through several steps, including rezoning and approval from the planning commission, before going before the City Council for a final vote.

The project includes space for a signature restaurant, office space and a rooftop patio. The existing Civic Center Park will be integrated into the new project, according to a news release.

“While the final project has yet to come before the Council for final consideration, it has incredible potential for our downtown,” Olathe Mayor Michael Copeland said in the release. “This could mean new jobs, new opportunities and new energy in our downtown.”

Olathe has been working to revitalize its downtown for decades. Two years ago, the city started marketing the existing library property, along with two other sites, hoping to attract private development. The city is now considering its first major redevelopment, which has drawn neighborhood opposition.

Indianapolis-based development company Milhaus is proposing two, four-story apartment complexes, one at the library site and the other at a parking lot on the southwest corner of East Santa Fe and North Chestnut streets. Business owners worry about losing parking spots, as well as the space used each year for the 120-year-old Old Settlers festival.

Danneberg said the city was eager to explain what’s in store for a new library, but coudn’t discuss details until now.

“This has the potential to be great news for our downtown library,” said Olathe Library Director Emily Baker, in the release.

This fall, Olathe opened its new Indian Creek library branch at 16100 W. 135th St.

The project will be presented to the City Council for approval in early 2020, with a groundbreaking expected later in the year.

Nearby, the new Johnson County Courthouse is expected to open in January 2021.