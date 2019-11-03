Church of Scientology opens new location at historic building in downtown Kansas City

The Church of Scientology opened a location in downtown Kansas City this weekend, in a seven-story building that once housed the City National Bank near 18th Street and Grand Boulevard.

For the occasion, the 79,000 square-foot building was draped with red ribbon and a giant red bow affixed on the upper floors.

A large electric sign atop the building, reading “Church of Scientology” was lit at night, drawing the attention of passersby.

The opening event came more than 10 years after the church bought the building in 2007. It was built in the 1920s and is included on the National Register of Historic Places.

Scientology in Kansas City

The church’s presence in Kansas City has previously been visible at a storefront at 39th and Main streets.

Tony Ortega, a former Kansas City based journalist who now writes an anti-Scientology blog The Underground Bunker, said the church was not expanding but replacing facilities that already operate in the same city.

“This is all about impressing his wealthy donors and he (church leader David Miscavige) has a lot of them,” Ortega said. “It is really a public relations program for Miscavige to convince his wealthy donors that he is doing the right thing.”

On Sunday, the group hosted an open house to the public, but church staff refused entry to a Star reporter.

As the church opened the downtown building over the weekend, it had a portion of 18th Street blocked off between McGee Street and Grand Boulevard. Large video screens were hoisted on each side of a large stage, positioned at the front entrance of the building.

The entrance contains a reception area that is accented with a water feature and walls that offer multimedia displays, pamphlets and a reading materials. That leads into a chapel, where Sunday services, weddings and other community events are held.

The building contains meeting space, a bookstore and classrooms. A conference room occupies the space in the basement that once housed the bank’s massive vault.

An office on the first floor is dedicated to L. Ron Hubbard, the science fiction writer who founded the church in the 1950s.