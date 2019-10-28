Local

Partial internet outage at KCI could mean check-in, flight delays

An internet outage affecting parts of western Missouri and eastern Kansas may delay flights and check-in services at Kansas City International Airport, according to a statement released Monday.

KCI spokesman Joe McBride said in an email that a local internet provider serving the airport reported a fiber was cut at an undisclosed location away from the airport. It’s affecting some, but not all airlines, and could lead to flight and check-in delays, he said.

It was not immediately clear what airlines were affected or how long the delays might be.

Passengers were encouraged to check in for flights and obtain boarding passes before arriving at the airport.

The airport’s website, FlyKCI.com, was also affected. Flight information, however, can be found on individual airline websites.

The release said there “is no estimated time yet provided for resumption of service.”

This story is developing and may be updated.
