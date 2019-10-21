Car travels 735 feet through ravine, over five lanes of traffic in Kansas City crash

A woman had life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Kansas City that saw her Mazda travel hundreds of feet through a ravine and vault over five lanes of traffic, police said.

The wreck was reported about 3:19 a.m. Monday near Interstate 470 and Raytown Road, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The woman was driving a Mazda east on I-470 at high speed when, for unknown reasons, the car left the road and traveled 735 feet through a ravine to the embankment of the Raytown Road overpass.

The car went up the embankment, vaulted over all five lanes of Raytown Road and landed in the bluff area along the eastbound entrance ramp to I-470.

The woman, who was the driver and lone occupant of the car, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She was wearing a seat belt.

Kansas City police and firefighters searched the area for other possible occupants of the car but found none. The fire department used thermal imaging equipment but found no other people associated with the wreck.

The area of the wreck is not far from where a Lee’s Summit man crashed his car on Oct. 9 and remained injured at the scene for seven days before he was taken to a hospital. That man, Ryan Linneman, 37, died days later from his injuries.

