Serious injuries after crash involving Kansas City police patrol car Saturday morning

A Kansas City police vehicle crashed into another car, causing serious injuries, Saturday morning while responding to a separate wreck.

According to police, officers in a blue Ford Explorer with lights and sirens on were traveling South on Prospect Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. when a white Ford Crown Victoria pulled out into the intersection at 23rd Street and stopped.

The police officers, unable to avoid a collision, T-boned the white ford, police said.

The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.

Officers in the patrol car suffered minor injuries.

