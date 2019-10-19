Local
Serious injuries after crash involving Kansas City police patrol car Saturday morning
A Kansas City police vehicle crashed into another car, causing serious injuries, Saturday morning while responding to a separate wreck.
According to police, officers in a blue Ford Explorer with lights and sirens on were traveling South on Prospect Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. when a white Ford Crown Victoria pulled out into the intersection at 23rd Street and stopped.
The police officers, unable to avoid a collision, T-boned the white ford, police said.
The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver was not wearing a seat belt.
Officers in the patrol car suffered minor injuries.
