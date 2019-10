Kansas City police were investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Friday night, according to dispatch.

The wreck involved a car and a motorcycle near 51st Street and Troost Avenue, police said. Officers were called to investigate the crash just before 9:15 p.m.

Police found one person dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been released.

The investigation was ongoing.

