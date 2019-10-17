Overland Park surgeon, hospital, settle lawsuit alleging sexual harassment of women

A lawsuit alleging a doctor at an Overland Park hospital sexually harassed and abused female employees has been settled, according to court records filed earlier this week.

Dr. Glenn Amundson, a surgeon at the Kansas City Spine and Sports Medicine Center in Overland Park was accused of repeatedly sexually harassing and touching a medical assistant in the office and in front of other employees, despite consistent complaints to management, according to the lawsuit, which was filed in April.

Details of the settlement were not available in the court records filed Tuesday. The settlement, records said, was agreed on outside the courtroom.

Attorneys for the woman, the doctor and the hospital did not respond to The Star’s request for comment in time for publication.

The suit was initially filed against Menorah Medical Center, where the sports medicine center is located, HCA Healthcare, HCA Midwest Comprehensive Care, HCA Human Resources and Amundson.

A lawsuit alleging a medical assistant was sexually harassed by a doctor at Menorah Medical Center was settled. File photo

The defendants responded to the woman’s complaint by denying the allegations.

The complaints against HCA Midwest Comprehensive Care and HCA Healthcare were dropped by the woman during litigation.

In the original complaint the woman claimed multiple woman had filed complaints against Admunson for his conduct.

She said he pulled her hair, picked her up, and touched her buttocks, waist and hips while she was working.

No action was taken, the suit said, until the woman additionally reported that Amundson grabbed her by the hips and pressed his groin into her buttocks. After the woman reported this, a management employee witnessed another sexually offensive incident and reported the situation to human resources, the suit says.

Human resources, however, determined that the woman should transfer out of the office instead of Amundson, the suit says.

The suit said the woman was eventually “constructively discharged” from the company. It was unclear what “discharged” meant and whether she left the company voluntarily.

The company told The Star in May that Amundson was no longer working at the clinic. The clinic is now listed as closed on the HCA Midwest website.

