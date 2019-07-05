Nurses at Overland Park medical center say they’re owed $5 million in docked pay: suit

Nurses at Menorah Medical Center have filed a class action lawsuit alleging they are owed around $5 million in docked overtime pay.

Nurses at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park are owed around $5 million in docked overtime pay from the past five years, according to class action lawsuit filed in Federal District Court for Kansas this week.

The docked pay accumulated when secretaries altered the nurses time sheets to reflect lunch breaks that they did not take and to show them clocking in and out exactly at their scheduled time even when they came in early or left late, according to the complaint.

The suit is filed against Midwest Division MMC, Healthtrust Workforce Solutions, Health Midwest Medical Group and Health Midwest Ventures Group. It alleges violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, unjust enrichment and quantum meruit.

HCA Midwest Health spokeswoman Christine Hamele said, “We have not been officially served this lawsuit, therefore it would be inappropriate to comment on a lawsuit that has not been thoroughly reviewed.”

One of the nurses, Tammie Marquez, became aware of the situation when a staffing secretary asked for Marquez’s sign-in information for the time clock so that she could change her hours, the suit said.





The suit says that when Marquez reported this to Human Resources she was told that over the last three years she had lost 141 hours due to the time changes. This translates to at least $6,133 lost.