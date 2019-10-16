Metcalf crash caught on video caused by distracted driver: Overland Park police chief

SHARE COPY LINK

Traffic camera video of a violent rear-end injury crash involving three cars is a “classic case of distracted driving,” Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The video shows a dark-colored car slam into the rear of white car. The force of the crash lifts the rear of the white car into the air, pushing it into another car in front of it.

“C’mon people wake up!” Donchez tweeted. “Is any text message important enough for this?”

The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m in the 7700 block of Metcalf Avenue, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the police department. The wreck left two of the vehicles undrivable.

Police said the crash caused injuries. Details were not available.

Overland Park has an an extensive traffic camera system and about 30 percent of all of the Kansas city’s crashes are captured on camera, Donchez has said on Twitter before.

The police chief periodically tweets out video of traffic crashes as a way to address bad driving behaviors and draw attention to traffic safety issues.

