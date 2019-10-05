Truck driver dead after train accident Saturday morning

KCK police were on the scene of an accident involving a cement truck and a train. One person is reported dead. cbernard@kcstar.com

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is on the scene of an accident involving a train and a cement truck.

One person was killed in the accident. Police were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The cement truck and train were traveling westbound along Kaw Drive when the truck turned and drove in front of the train. The driver did not survive.

No information about the victim is available at this point.

This is a developing story.