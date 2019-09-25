‘We need to watch Friday’: Kansas City in for bumpy evening as severe storms possible

Could be a bumpy evening Friday in KC as severe thunderstorms possible Keep an eye on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. The Kansas City area is at risk of severe weather and it looks like the evening could get just a bit bumpy with strong to severe thunderstorms through midnight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Keep an eye on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter. The Kansas City area is at risk of severe weather and it looks like the evening could get just a bit bumpy with strong to severe thunderstorms through midnight.

It’ll be a nice fall day in Kansas City Wednesday as a cold front works its way to the south of the metro area, said FOX4 meteorologist Karli Ritter.

“We’ll end up with plenty of sunshine late in the day and temperatures topping out in the upper 70s,” said Ritter, who provides weather updates to The Star.

The pleasant weather, however, is expected to change as another cold front pushes through the area.

“I want to have you just put in the back of your mind that we need to watch Friday,” Ritter said. “Three days out and the (National Weather Service) Storm Prediction Center already has a slight risk of severe weather in place. And it does look like Friday evening could get just a little bit bumpy with thunderstorms in the forecast.”

The Kansas City area will get through the first half of the day Friday without issue. But rain starts to fall across the area Friday afternoon as a cold front arrives.

“By 6 or 7 o’clock at night, we could be dealing with thunderstorms all the way through midnight,” Ritter said. “Some of these could be strong to severe.”

The rain is expected to linger into Saturday morning, but rest of the weekend looks better, she said.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we did this story The Star produced this weather update in partnership with the local FOX4 television station. The station’s meteorologists create forecast videos multiple times a day for the newspaper to include in its weather reports.