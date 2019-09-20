Local

Grenade found on downtown Kansas City street was live, police say

Police investigated a report that a grenade was found Wednesday in a parking lot at Seventh Street and Grand Boulevard in downtown Kansas City. This Google Maps Street View image is from May 2019. Google Maps

That grenade officers were investigating Wednesday morning in downtown Kansas City — it was live, according to a tweet from police.

The Kansas City Police Department said Friday that the grenade was “found among a pile of belongings that appeared (to) be a homeless person’s.” It is still unclear who left the explosive.

On Wednesday morning, police tweeted about 9:35 a.m. saying the grenade was found near Seventh Street and Grand Boulevard. Police later clarified it was found in a landscaped area in the middle of the block west of Grand.

Investigators had not determined that the grenade was live at the time, but police blocked off the area “out of an abundance of caution,” the department said.

About 10:30 a.m., police said they had secured the device and were removing it from the area for further investigation.

Police then reopened the surrounding streets.

No injuries were reported.

Police said Friday that the Bomb and Arson Unit will safely dispose of the grenade.

“If you see what looks like a grenade, don’t touch it!” police tweeted. “Call 911!”

