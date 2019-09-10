Local
Chemical spill at Wyandotte County jail sends seven to hospital
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A chemical spill at the Wyandotte County jail sent seven people to a hospital Tuesday, according to fire officials.
Emergency crews responded to the jail about 2 p.m. after the spill occurred while inmates were cleaning, officials said. Officials did not identify the chemicals.
People in the jail were exposed to the chemicals, inhaled fumes and showed symptoms of being harmed, according to Assistant Fire Chief Morris Letcher of the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department.
Of the seven taken to a hospital, three were prisoners and four were staff.
Administrative staff were evacuated from the building.
No one was being allowed to enter the courthouse.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments