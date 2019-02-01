Death penalty sought for inmate charged with killing two Wyandotte sheriff’s deputies

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree has filed notice that he will seek the death penalty for the man charged with killing two sheriff’s deputies last summer.

Dupree said that he would pursue the death penalty for Antoine Fielder Friday at what was supposed to be Fielder’s preliminary hearing in Wyandotte County District Court.

A mental competency examination was also ordered for Fielder. His attorneys requested the exam to determine if he is competent to stand.

Fielder, 30, is is charged with capital murder in the deaths of deputies Patrick Rohrer and Theresa King.

Fielder was one of two prisoners that Rohrer, 35, and King, 44, were transporting back to jail on June 15 after hearings in the court building a block north of the county courthouse when Fielder allegedly disarmed one of them.

He was wounded in the incident.

In order to be competent, a criminal defendant must be able to understand court proceedings and be able to assist in his own defense.

District Judge Bill Klapper ordered that Fielder be transported to the Larned State Hospital for the examination.

Court proceedings will be stayed until a report from Larned doctors is completed.

The scheduled preliminary hearing would have been the first time that details of the incident were made public. An affidavit outlining the evidence has been sealed.