UMKC pays thousands to pharmacy professor who said his boss used students as servants

UMKC Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal on Professor Ashim Mitra investigation UMKC Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal spoke to the Star's Editorial Board on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, about the ongoing investigation into allegations of student exploitation by School of Pharmacy Professor Ashim Mitra. Professor Mitra has been suspended. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UMKC Chancellor C. Mauli Agrawal spoke to the Star's Editorial Board on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, about the ongoing investigation into allegations of student exploitation by School of Pharmacy Professor Ashim Mitra. Professor Mitra has been suspended.

The University of Missouri-Kansas City will pay $360,000 to a professor to settle lawsuits that prompted the investigations into and eventual ouster of two top professors in its pharmacy school.

Mirdul Murkherji, an associate professor of pharmacy, had filed two lawsuits alleging employment discrimination and work harassment — one in 2016 and one in 2018.

The Board of Curators of the University of Missouri reached a settlement with Mukherji two weeks before a scheduled trial in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Gerald Gray, the attorney representing Murkherji, said he could not discuss the terms of the settlement, but said that Murkherji is “happy with the outcome and that he retained his job at UMKC.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Murkherji, who lives in Lenexa, claimed he had been retaliated against after complaining that his former boss Ashim Mitra engaged in a pattern of abusive behavior against him and others who reported Mitra to school officials. The suits also claim that Mitra mistreated vulnerable foreign students and that university officials then retaliated against Mukherji when he complained.

The suits named Mitra; the board of curators; Russell Melchert, the pharmacy school dean; and Denis Medeiros, who at the time was UMKC vice provost but is now retired.

At the time, Mitra chaired the pharmacy school’s pharmaceutical sciences division. He was suspended with pay in November in response to a Kansas City Star investigative report that revealed he had used foreign graduate students as personal servants, requiring them to, for example, house sit, clean and serve food at social functions.

Accusations that Mitra had mistreated his students had been mentioned in Murkherji’s lawsuits. Even before filing his lawsuits, Murkherji had talked with Star reporters about goings-on at the pharmacy school. Those accusations led The Star to talk to dozens of students and faculty and pore over a trove secret recordings, minutes from meetings of a Bengali cultural organization and photos as proof that graduate students had been working as Mitra’s servants.

Three months after his suspension, Mitra was sued by the university for allegedly stealing a student’s research and secretly selling it to a pharmaceutical company, defrauding the university of millions of dollars.

Former UMKC professor Ashim Mitra. Keith Myers kmyers@kcstar.com

The professor resigned days before he was scheduled to appear at a university hearing.

Last Friday UMKC fired a second top pharmacy school professor, Anil Kumar. Kumar, until last year, had chaired the school’s pharmacology division. He was terminated following a rigorous process that included a recommendation by a 10-member faculty committee.

The university declined to give details about what led to Kumar’s review, citing privacy laws that impact personnel matters.