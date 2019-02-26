UMKC says pharmacy professor stole student’s research and sold it for millions

UMKC pharmacy professor Ashim Mitra stole a student’s research and sold it secretly to a pharmaceutical company, thus defrauding the university of millions of dollars, the University of Missouri alleges in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Mitra, the suit alleges, already has improperly reaped $1.5 million from the sale and has the potential of earning millions more.

The suit said the money rightfully belongs to the university because the student who developed a new and more effective way to deliver drugs to the eye — through nanotechnology — did so while employed as a graduate research assistant at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

That former student, Kishore Cholkar, was among those that The Kansas City Star quoted last fall in an article regarding allegations that Mitra exploited foreign graduate students during his quarter century as head of the pharmaceutical sciences division at UMKC’s pharmacy school.

The students, all of them from India, said they believed Mitra might strip them of their visas if they did not agree to perform menial tasks at Mitra’s home, such as mucking out a wet basement and serving guests at social gatherings. Cholkar said he witnessed the behavior but was not among those who did such work.

However, he told The Star at the time that he felt abused in other ways. He’d worked with Mitra for several years on a research project, he said, but got no credit when the project headed toward market.

“That was my product, I worked day and night and yet my name was not included,” Cholkar said. “I was the only student who worked on that product. I put all my efforts into that product. I was cheated.”

Those comments were not included in the article. But in following up on The Star’s reporting, the university contacted Cholkar and other former students as part of the school’s continuing investigation into Mitra’s behavior.

Mitra announced his resignation last month without acknowledging wrongdoing. The suit said he officially leaves the university’s employment rolls on March 31.

The court documents filed Tuesday in federal district court in Kansas allege that Mitra sold Cholkar’s research to Auven Therapeutics Management, a pharmaceutical development company based in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which resold the invention to a company in India called Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for $40 million, plus ongoing royalties.

Based on what the suit called Cholkar’s “ground-breaking” work, Sun Pharmaceutical obtained approval last August from the Food and Drug Administration to market the patented formulation in a dry-eye drug called Cequa.

“All of this occurred without any disclosure to — let alone approval from — the university,” the lawsuit said. The university accuses Auven and Sun Pharmaceutical of avoiding any contact with UMKC so they wouldn’t have to share their profits with the school.

In addition to Mitra, the companies and their affiliates, Mitra’s wife, Ranjana, and the couple’s company, Mitra Consulting Services Inc., are also named as defendants.

The Mitras did not immediately respond to a phone message Tuesday afternoon.

The university filed suit as The Curators of the University of Missouri, its legal name. It seeks to restore UMKC’s ownership interests in the drug, have Cholkar’s name assigned to the patent and have a court give the university declaration of ownership of Mitra’s interest in the intellectual property.