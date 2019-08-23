Police say man killed in head-on crash was a Kansas City resident

Kansas City police investigate fatal wreck on Blue Parkway One person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on, two-vehicle crash Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the 5900 block of Blue Parkway, according to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, an accident investigation supervisor for the Kansas City Police Department. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person was killed and two others were injured in a head-on, two-vehicle crash Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the 5900 block of Blue Parkway, according to Sgt. Bill Mahoney, an accident investigation supervisor for the Kansas City Police Department.

Kansas City police said that a 24-year-old man killed in a head-on, two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon was DeAndre A. Goodwin.

The crash happened in the 5900 block of Blue Parkway when a Chevrolet Cruze collided head-on with a Chevrolet Suburban in the eastbound lanes.

Goodwin, who was driving the car, died at the scene, according to police.

Two men in the Suburban were treated at a nearby hospital. Police have not said what led to the collision and which vehicle crossed the center line.

