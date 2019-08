What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Kansas City police were investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene just before 3 p.m. in the 5900 block of Blue Parkway.

According to police dispatch, one person died. It is unknown if other injuries were reported.

The cause of the wreck remained under investigation.

This is a developing story.