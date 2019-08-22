No foul play suspected in death of man found in Overland Park pond near Metcalf

Overland Park police recovering a body from a pond Overland Park police are responding to a call about a body floating in a pond on 95th and Metcalf. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Overland Park police are responding to a call about a body floating in a pond on 95th and Metcalf.

No foul play was suspected in the death of a 37-year-old man found floating in a pond in Overland Park, police said Thursday.

The man’s body was found shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday in the pond at the Shamrock Towers office complex near the northwest corner of 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Police called in its dive team to pull the man’s body from the pond.

The cause of death was not released, but there was “no evidence of foul play at this time,” police said in a release.

