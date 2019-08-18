Local
Pickup driver killed when truck runs off road and crashes into wooded area in KCK
A pickup driver died Sunday morning when his truck ran off the road and crashed into a wooded area in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.
The crash occurred about 8 a.m. near 123rd Street and Marxen Road, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.
The diver, who was the only person in the truck, was headed north on 123rd Street. The truck left the road and crashed into a heavily wooded area.
The driver, whose name was not released, died of injuries he suffered in the crash, police said.
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department’s Traffic Support Unit/Critical Collision Response Team is investigating the crash.
