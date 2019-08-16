Kansas City police chase ends Friday with suspect vehicle colliding with a truck

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police were investigating after a pursuit in the city ended in a crash, injuring a suspect and another driver not involved in the chase Friday afternoon.

According to police, Kansas City police officers were trying to stop a Hyundai vehicle that had been reported stolen in a robbery out of Kansas City, Kansas. The vehicle had been spotted in the area of Interstate 70 and Sterling Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai refused to stop for the officers and a pursuit ensued.

As the Hyundai headed west on Independence Avenue near Monroe Avenue, the driver reportedly lost control and struck some parked vehicles. The Hyundai was redirected into oncoming traffic and collided with an eastbound Ford F-150 truck, police said.

The person driving the Hyundai and the driver of the Ford truck sustained injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The investigation was ongoing.