Kansas City police investigate man killed when vehicle crashed in scooter

A 57-year-old man was killed early Friday when the scooter he was riding was rear-ended by a car, according to Kansas City police.

Officers responded to the crash at the intersection of 89th Street and Troost Avenue just before 1 a.m. The name of the victim has not been released.

Police the scooter operator was south on Troost Avenue when he was struck from the rear by a Dodge Charger traveling in the same direction.

The victim died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge was uninjured and stopped immediately after the crash.

Police continued their investigation on Friday.

