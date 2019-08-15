KCK police department names interim police chief

KCK Police Chief Terry Zeigler gets emotional talking about his fallen officer, Capt. Robert David Melton During a press conference in 2016, Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler was emotional while talking about his fallen officer, Capt. Robert David Melton, and detailing the events that lead to his death. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK During a press conference in 2016, Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Zeigler was emotional while talking about his fallen officer, Capt. Robert David Melton, and detailing the events that lead to his death.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has named Deputy Police Chief Michael York as interim leader until a permanent chief is named, officials announced Thursday.

In July, Police Chief Terry Zeigler said he would retire in September. Zeigler’s last day is Sept. 11.

York joined the department in 1992 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to detective in 1998 and then to captain in 2007. York became a major in 2012 and was promoted to assistant police in 2016. The following year, he rose to deputy chief.

“Deputy Chief York is longtime veteran of the KCK Police Department and has served the community for nearly 30 years with distinction,” Unified Government County Administrator Doug Bach said in a statement. “He will be a strong leader of the department until a permanent Chief is hired.”

Bach said officials will launch a national search for a new police chief next year.

Zeigler, who had been the police chief for four and a half years, had served 29 years with the department when he announced that he was stepping down.