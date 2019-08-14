Local

Crash on I-35 near 95th Street in Lenexa blocks morning rush hour traffic

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Lenexa blocked southbound traffic during Wednesday morning rush hour.

The crash was reported at 8:51 a.m. near I-35 and 95th Street., according to Kansas City Scout, the area’s traffic management system.

About a three-mile stretch of southbound traffic on the interstate was slowed.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated.

