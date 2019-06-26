Southbound I-35 in Lenexa reopens after wreck involving dump truck knocks down sign

Overhead sign knocked down during multi-vehicle crash involving dump truck on I-35 An early morning multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck knocked down an overhead sign closing southbound Interstate 35 in Lenexa for several hours June 26, 2019. The highway was closed for several hours while crews worked to remove the sign. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An early morning multi-vehicle crash involving a dump truck knocked down an overhead sign closing southbound Interstate 35 in Lenexa for several hours June 26, 2019. The highway was closed for several hours while crews worked to remove the sign.

An early morning traffic wreck involving multiple vehicles, including a dump truck, knocked down an overhead sign and closed southbound Interstate 35 in Lenexa for several hours Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. along southbound I-35 near the College Boulevard overpass, which is just south of Interstate 435, according to Kansas City Scout, the area’s traffic management system.

The collision brought down the sign, blocking the highway. The highway remained closed while crews worked to partially dismantle the sign and remove debris.

The highway reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Further details of the crash were not immediately available.