Southbound I-35 in Lenexa reopens after wreck involving dump truck knocks down sign
An early morning traffic wreck involving multiple vehicles, including a dump truck, knocked down an overhead sign and closed southbound Interstate 35 in Lenexa for several hours Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m. along southbound I-35 near the College Boulevard overpass, which is just south of Interstate 435, according to Kansas City Scout, the area’s traffic management system.
The collision brought down the sign, blocking the highway. The highway remained closed while crews worked to partially dismantle the sign and remove debris.
The highway reopened shortly before 7:30 a.m.
Further details of the crash were not immediately available.
