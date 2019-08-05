Local
Jackson County court increases jury pay — to $18 per day
Jurors in Jackson County have been among the lowest paid in Missouri, but now they have received a raise, officials announced Monday.
The Jackson County Circuit Court announced the amount jurors are paid for their service has increased to $18 per day.
The previous rate was $6 per day. That is still the pay for jurors who report for duty and are not selected.
Jurors will continue to be reimbursed 7 cents per mile for their travel.
“The Court is happy that its request to increase juror pay was approved,” Presiding Circuit Court Judge David M. Byrn said in a statement.
“It is the responsibility of all citizens who are summoned to serve as jurors, and no one serves seeking financial reward. However, no one should endure significant financial hardship as a result of serving as a juror.”
The pay increase was long overdue, court officials said.
Across the state line in Johnson County, Kansas, district court jurors are paid $25 per day.
