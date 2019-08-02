Several KC firefighters sustain minor burns putting out blaze that killed 65-year-old

Best practices for preventing house fires Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Accidental house fires are a serious safety threat. Learn how to cut down your risk by exercising these simple prevention tips.

A 65-year-old man was killed Friday in a house fire in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue.

Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m.

Two people escaped without injury.

The victim was found on the upper deck, outside of a second-floor bedroom. His name has not been released.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It took crews about five minutes to get the fire under control. It was contained to the second floor.

Several firefighters sustained minor burns, said Kansas City Fire Department Deputy Chief James Dean.