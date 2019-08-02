Local
Several KC firefighters sustain minor burns putting out blaze that killed 65-year-old
A 65-year-old man was killed Friday in a house fire in the 4200 block of Euclid Avenue.
Fire crews were called to the scene shortly before 1 p.m.
Two people escaped without injury.
The victim was found on the upper deck, outside of a second-floor bedroom. His name has not been released.
It took crews about five minutes to get the fire under control. It was contained to the second floor.
Several firefighters sustained minor burns, said Kansas City Fire Department Deputy Chief James Dean.
